ICC rebukes Ashley Nurse for inappropriate behaviour

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has reprimanded the West Indies off-spinner Ashley Nurse and handed him one demerit point for using inappropriate language during his side's final T20 match against Bangladesh on August 5.

The 29-year-old was found to have breached Article 2.1.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to "using language or a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting during an International Match".

The incident happened in the second over of Bangladesh's batting when the off-spinner, after being hit for a boundary off the last ball of his opening over, used inappropriate language, which was also picked up on the stump microphone.

After the end of the match, Nurse admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC Match Referees Chris Broad. No formal hearing was required after that. The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Gregory Brathwaite and Nigel Duguid, third umpire Joel Wilson and fourth umpire Leslie Reifer. Nurse now has two demerit points against his name after he had received one demerit point for showing dissent during the first ODI against Afghanistan in St Lucia in June last year. It should be noted that level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points.