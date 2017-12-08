ICC to discuss pollution issue during its Feb meeting

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has finally broken silence over the Delhi Test which drew wide criticism after being played amid high pollution, saying it will discuss the issue in its February meeting.

The third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka, played in the national capital, has been a topic of discussion after the Sri Lankan players complained about facing difficulties in playing under the conditions of high levels of air pollution.

The visitors were seen playing with face masks on and expressed their displeasure to umpires for the smoggy conditions.

In a reply to ANI over the issue, ICC said, "We have noted conditions in which the Delhi Test was played and have already requested for the issue to be considered by the medical committee for guidance in future." "The matter is likely to be discussed in our meeting to be held in February," ICC said. On Thursday, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had also asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to take in account atmospheric pollution while deciding the venue of a match. National President Indian Medical Association (IMA), KK Aggarwal, quipped that a wrong message has been conveyed from the India and Sri Lanka match that it is safe for children to play cricket even when the PM 2.5 levels are more than 300. The national capital has been in news since last several days as the air quality in the Delhi-NCR region has been ranging between 'very poor' and 'severe' which has evoked ire among the citizens.