ICC U-19 World Cup: England score huge win over Canada

Liam Banks and Will Jacks slammed fine centuries as England completed a massive 282-run victory over Canada in a Group C match at the ICC U-19 World Cup clash here on Saturday.

England completed the league with three wins to top the group while Bangladesh qualified as the second team after their wins over Canada and Namibia, who will figure in the Plate championship which gets underway on Monday.

The result saw Bangladesh qualify for the Super League at the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup.

England, champions in 1998, were virtually assured of topping the group before this match owing to their high net run-rate but did not show any complacency against Canada, notching a huge 383 for seven after being invited to bat first.

Centuries from Liam Banks (120, 114b, 12x4, 1x6) and Will Jacks (102, 82b, 11x4), who added 186 runs for the second wicket in just over 30 overs, put them in a position of strength. Left-hander Jack Davies also chipped in with a brisk 36-ball 57 while medium-fast bowler Faisal Jamkhandi and off-spinner Tiaan Pretorius took three wickets each for Canada.

Canada, who needed to get to the target in 37.5 overs if they were to edge Bangladesh for a place in the Super League, barely touched the three-figure mark as left-arm spinner Prem Sisodiya grabbed three for 23 while Adam Finch, Luke Hollman and Roman Walker all finished with two wickets each. Wicketkeeper-batsman Pranav Sharma top-scored for Canada with 24.

Liam Banks, who was later declared player of the match, said, "I was a bit nervous but also looking forward to it (the match). We got a good understanding between us (with Jacks), we were talking through, trying to get the best out of it. We (as a team) are in a good place, we could pick anyone from the 15 and challenge anyone in the tournament."

In other matches on Saturday, New Zealand defeated South Africa by 71 runs to top Group A, in which the Windies won their first match as they drubbed Kenya by 222 runs, while Ireland pulled off a thrilling four-run victory to deny Afghanistan a top-place finish in Group D.

England will now play against Australia in the Super League quarterfinals while Bangladesh will take on India.

New Zealand elected to bat in a match being played in front of broadcast cameras in Tauranga. Openers Rachin Ravindra (76) and Jakob Bhula (44) produced another century partnership after having put on a mammoth 245-run stand against Kenya in their last game, as the host side posted a total of 279 for eight. Dale Philips (43) and Max Chu (35) also chipped in with useful efforts.

South Africa lost some early wickets but a 106-run stand for the fifth wicket between Hermann Rolfes (108) and Jean du Plessis (54) raised hopes. However, the 2014 champions lost their last six wickets for 26 runs in the face of a high asking rate. Ravindra grabbed four for 32 with his left-arm spin to bag the player of the match award.

In the Super League quarterfinals, New Zealand play Afghanistan while South Africa will run into two-time champions Pakistan.

