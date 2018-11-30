Contrary to Ricky Ponting's series projection where he predicted a 2-1 win for Australia in the much-awaited 4-match Test series, Dean Jones feels the 'result will go India's way to the tune of a 2-0 or 3-0 result'.

The Aussie cricketer, who featured in 52 Tests and 164 ODIs during his playing career, doesn't foresee the hosts with the current team beating India in the upcoming Test series.

Jones was quoted as saying by the Sydney Morning Herald, 'I just can't see Australia winning a Test anywhere'.

Australia are a depleted unit in the absence of Steve Smith and David Warner, providing India their "best" chance of winning a maiden Test series Down Under. And Jones feels the hosts will be better off without "provoking" opposition skipper Virat Kohli.

"Do not talk or provoke him. Make him your best mate."

"Trying to find a weakness in Kohli's game is like trying to find something wrong with the Mona Lisa. Teams must stop his cover drive and bowl in different areas.

"At the start of Kohli's innings, quicks need to bowl at a fourth-stump line and make him play on the back foot. Do not give him width and length outside off-stump.

"Bowlers must try to set him up with short stuff first and then the odd wide ball on the drive to find the edge. Slips and gully stay on high alert."

"If India don't win this series, they will never win in Australia. India are miles better than Australia in all formats but do they have the belief, and will their fast bowlers last the distance?" the Aussie daily further quoted Jones as saying.

Despite India's poor overseas record, Jones has backed the visitors to win the four-Test series starting December 6 at Adelaide.

"With India's history, maybe this series will not be a fait accompli."

"Normally when Australia play at home they are very hard to beat. But now there is no Steve Smith and David Warner, who consistently make 40 per cent of Australia's runs. For Australia to win, who is going to fill those shoes?" asks Jones.

We will know the answer to that in the days to come.