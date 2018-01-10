Imran wants to marry for a third time: Here are the opinions

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Wed, Jan 10, 2018 16:18 hrs
Imran Khan

Legendary former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan is on a hat-trick. According to reports, he has proposed marriage to his spiritual guide Bushra Maneka, the third time he has officially popped the question.

Earlier, social media was abuzz with reports that Imran had already married Bushra on the night of January 1.

TheNewsCN broke the story and alleged that the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party married his spiritual adviser.

"The PTI chairman inaugurated 2018 by tying the knot with the woman on the night of 1 January in Lahore, and came straight from there the next day to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail," the report said.

However, Imran's party was quick to clarify that Imran had only 'proposed' and that Maneka had "asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including children."

Maneka has five children from her first marriage and is popularly called as 'Pinki Bibi.'

Imran then took to Twitter and unleashed a series of scathing tweets accusing the opposition of spreading malice.

A parody account of Bushra wrong-footed many by tweeting out thanks on her behalf:

Imran first got married to Jemima Khan on May 16, 1995, but that ended in divorce nine years later on June 22, 2004.

His second marriage with TV anchor Reham Khan barely lasted 10 months. On a hat-trick now, let's wait and watch where this relationship heads!

Take a look at how Twitter responded.

