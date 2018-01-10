Imran wants to marry for a third time: Here are the opinions

Legendary former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan is on a hat-trick. According to reports, he has proposed marriage to his spiritual guide Bushra Maneka, the third time he has officially popped the question.

Earlier, social media was abuzz with reports that Imran had already married Bushra on the night of January 1.

TheNewsCN broke the story and alleged that the chief of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) political party married his spiritual adviser.

"The PTI chairman inaugurated 2018 by tying the knot with the woman on the night of 1 January in Lahore, and came straight from there the next day to appear before the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad that granted him bail," the report said.

However, Imran's party was quick to clarify that Imran had only 'proposed' and that Maneka had "asked for time to make a final decision after consulting her family, including children." Maneka has five children from her first marriage and is popularly called as 'Pinki Bibi.' Imran then took to Twitter and unleashed a series of scathing tweets accusing the opposition of spreading malice. 1. For 3 days I have been wondering have I looted a bank; or money laundered bns in nation- wealth; or ordered a model-town-like killing spree; or revealed state secrets to India? I have done none of these but discovered I have committed a bigger crime: wanting to get married. - Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 9, 2018 2. The vicious, gutter media campaign led by NS - MSR mafia does not bother me as respect - humiliation come from Allah Almighty. -Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 9, 2018 3. However, my concern is for my children & the very conservative family of Bushra begum, all of whom have been subjected to this malicious campaign by NS -MSR. -Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 9, 2018 4. NS -MSR can rest assured that their vicious campaign has only strengthened my resolve to fight them all the way. - Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 9, 2018 5. I have known the Sharifs for 40 years and I know all their sordid personal lives but I would never stoop to the level of exposing these sordid details. - Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 9, 2018 6. All I ask of my well wishers and supporters is that they pray I find personal happiness which, except for a few years, I have been deprived of. -Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) January 9, 2018 A parody account of Bushra wrong-footed many by tweeting out thanks on her behalf: Imran first got married to Jemima Khan on May 16, 1995, but that ended in divorce nine years later on June 22, 2004. His second marriage with TV anchor Reham Khan barely lasted 10 months. On a hat-trick now, let's wait and watch where this relationship heads! Take a look at how Twitter responded. Your personal life is your personal life, Imran Khan, but being Pakistan's biggest celebrity and a PM aspirant you cannot expect people and media not to be curious about your personal life. And yes, that includes who you marry, how you marry - when you marry. A global phenomenon - Mehr Tarar (@MehrTarar) January 9, 2018 Imran Khan not meeting any visitors - under lockdown in Bani Gala - omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) January 9, 2018 This is the same man who was crying yesterday that people should lock up their homes and wives as Imran Khan might lead them astray.



If only he had shown the same concern for little children of Kasur.



What a disgusting man Rana Sana is!

https://t.co/rxmDQb5T2B -Enyo (@EnyoAtHome) January 10, 2018 #NoMoreYellowJournalism Geo why aren-t your Dogs barking against the hyena who murdered this innocent angel? Why is @ImranKhanPTI Marriage a bigger issue than an innocent childs heart breaking and brutal death? - Waqar Malik (@itswaqar28) January 10, 2018 Umar Cheema and Jang group have presented a clear reflection of where these ‘credible’ media channels stand with their take on Imran Khan’s third wedding.#NoMoreYellowJournalism pic.twitter.com/mgQ0AXurkD - Imaan Afridi (@ImaanAfridi) January 10, 2018