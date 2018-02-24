In a first, Rajasthan Royals captain to be unveiled on TV

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchisee Rajasthan Royals will announce their team skipper for the 11th edition of the tournament on television on Saturday.

It will be the first time that an IPL franchisee would be declaring their captain in such a fashion.

Rajasthan Royals, are making a comeback in the league after having faced a two-year ban in the famous IPL fixing scandal, and would be looking to aim a perfect captain to flag-bear the team.

Former Australia leg-spinner Shane Warne will be mentoring the side in the season.

The franchisee bought some of the most expensive players in the IPL player auction to well position themselves in their comeback. England all-rounder Ben Stokes was bought for Rs 12.5 crore while Indian bowler Jaydev Unadkat was taken for Rs 11.50 crore. Ahead of the captain announcement, Warne said, "The captain plays an important role as there are players coming from different countries and he needs to bring them all together. A captain is instrumental to create a culture within the team wherein every one gels with each other on and off the field." He added, "We indeed have some great choices- the likes of Ben Stokes, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith who bring leadership values with them. Jos Buttler too has capabilities to lead a team." The new captain will be unveiled on Star Sports.