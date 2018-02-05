Inability to play spin not a massive danger: Markram

They might have suffered a huge loss at the hands of wristspinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav, but stand-in South African skipper Aiden Markram believes that the inability of his team to play spin well is not a 'massive danger' for them.

IND v SA - Schedule | Full Coverage

"I don't think we played them particularly well, and that's where our downfall was today. Having said that, you are never going to come across a bad attack in international cricket, and you're never going to come across a bad batting line-up in international cricket either. It's just one of those things. I don't think we played spin incredibly well, it's obviously something we need to work on, but it's not a massive danger for us, I don't think," Espncricinfo.com quoted Markram as saying.

Calling it a bad day, the second youngest South-African captain showed faith in his team and said that all his players follow a clear game plan on match day. "I don't think there's too much of a lack of a game plan. If you speak to each individual in our top six, top seven, each person has got a clear plan. So it obviously comes down to execution on the day. Like I said, they are two quality wristspinners and we give them credit. But I still think we can execute better, and that's the nice thing. It's not that something that's drastic that has to change. The plans are in place, now we've just got to keep working hard to execute, that's all," Markram said. India registered an emphatic nine-wicket victory over South Africa in the second ODI of the six-match series at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday. India are currently leading the series 2-0. The third ODI will be played on February 7 in Cape Town. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device