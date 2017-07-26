India A lose against South Africa A in tri-series opener

Pretoria: India A suffered a two-wicket loss at the hands of hosts South Africa A in a low-scoring one-dayer of the cricket Tri-Series here on Wednesday.

Put in to bat, India A recovered from a batting collapse, thanks to captain Manish Pandey's patient 95-ball 55 and cameos from Karun Nair (25) and Yuzvendra Chahal (24 not out), but were skittled out for 152.

In reply, South Africa A stumbled on their way losing eight wickets before overhauling the target in 37.4 overs.

The hosts found themselves struggling at 16/2 after losing Henry Davids (5) and Dane Paterson (11) early. By the 16th over, the hosts had lost half their side with 71 runs on board as Reeza Hendricks (11), captain Khaya Zondo (15) and Heinrich Klaasen (24) were back in the dressing room. Thereafter, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's twin strikes in the 32nd over got rid of Dwaine Pretorius (38) and J.T. Smuts (0) within a space of four balls. The chase looked tough for the hosts and it was only after Farhaan Behardien (37) and A.M. Phangiso (3) got together that the hosts sneaked a win with 12.2 overs to spare. Earlier, left-arm spinner Aaron Phangiso returned with a four-wicket haul and Pretorius scalped three to skittle out India A for a low total. Brief Scores: India A 152 (Manish Pandey 55, Karun Nair 25, Yuzvendra Chahal 24 not out, Aaron Phangiso 4/30, Dwaine Pretorius 3/24) lose to South Africa A 153/8 (Dwaine Pretorius 38, Farhaan Behardien 37, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/41, Axar Patel 2/35) by 2 wickets. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device