India 'A' women's squad for home series against Australia 'A' announced

The All-India Women's Selection Committee has announced the India 'A' squad for the upcoming warm-up matches against Australia 'A' to be played in Mumbai.

India A and Australia A will play two warm-up matches on March 6 and 8.

Following which, the two teams would lock horns for a three-match ODI series beginning from March 12.

After the completion of the warm-up games, Australia A will head to Baroda for the three-match Paytm ODI series against India Women as part of the ICC Women's Championship (2017-2020).

India 'A' Team for One-Day matches includes Anuja Patil (Captain), Priya Punia, Sarika Koli, Dayalan Hemalatha, Neha Tanwar, Tanushree Sarkar, Nishu Choudhary, Kavita Patil, Meghna Singh, Shanti Kumari, Nuzhat Parween (wk), T P Kanwar, Preeti Bose, S Asha