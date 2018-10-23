India announce unchanged 12-member squad for second ODI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has confirmed that they have shortlisted the same 12-member squad, as in the first match, for their second ODI against West Indies beginning here at ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

In the last match, the Virat Kohli-led side had played three pacers and two spinners, leaving left-arm bowler Kuldeep Yadav out of the playing eleven.

Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, had made his ODI debut in the opener of the five-match series but he did not get the chance to play.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and hitman Rohit Sharma had stitched a huge 246-run stand to guide their side to a comfortable eight-wicket win over West Indies in the first ODI. In the process, Kohli had reached his 36th ODI century in 204 innings. Earlier, the home side had thumped the West Indies comprehensively in the Test series, registering a 2-0 win over the visitors. Full Indian squad for the second ODI: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Syed Khaleel Ahmed.