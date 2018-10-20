India announces 12-man squad for 1st ODI against Windies

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced a 12-man shortlist team for the first One Day International (ODI) against West Indies beginning at the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

The 12 players present in the list are - Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Syed Khaleel Ahmed.

Pant is likely to make his ODI debut for India, following his stellar batting performances in the just-concluded Test series against the Caribbean side. He scored 184 runs in two innings at an average of 92 in the longest format, missing out on centuries in the two Test matches at Rajkot and Hyderabad.

However, the swashbuckling batsman will be looking to hone his keeping skills, after a slew of dropped catches and misfields in the Test series. Opener KL Rahul and experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik did not find a place in the 12-man squad. The Men in Blue had thumped the West Indies comprehensively in the Test series, winning 2-0 and would be looking to continue its momentum in the limited overs format. The two teams will play five ODIs, with the first game commencing from October 21, in Guwahati, followed by three Twenty-20 Internationals (T20Is).