India B beat Karnataka in Deodhar Trophy final

Image Courtesy: @BCCIDomestic

Dharamsala: A combined batting effort helped India B beat Karnataka by six wickets in the Deodhar Trophy final at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium here on Thursday.

Chasing 279/8, India B got off to a flying start as openers Ruturaj Gaikwad (58) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (69) forged an 84-run partnership before Gaikwad was dismissed.

G.H. Vihari (21), skipper Shreyas Iyer (61) and Manoj Tiwary (59) also contributed handsomely for the cause and India B chased down the target in 48.2 overs.