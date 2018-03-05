India B thump India A in Deodhar Trophy

Dharamsala: India B put up an all-round show to hammer India A by eight wickets via the VJD method in a Deodhar Trophy 50-overs match here on Sunday.

India A were bowled out for 178 in 41.2 overs, thanks to left-arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja (4/36), off-spinner Jayant Yadav (2/25), pacer Umesh Yadav (2/28) and medium pacer Sidharth Kaul (2/39).

Middle-order batsman Ricky Bhui top-scored for India A with 78, while young opening batsman Prithvi Shaw contributed 28 at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium.

In reply, G Hanuma Vihari (95 not out), Abhimanyu Easwaran (43) and Shreyas Iyer (28 not out) helped India B reach 175/2 in 26.2 overs when inclement weather halted play. It forced the match officials to implement the VJD method, by which, India B were declared winners by eight wickets. India B will next take on Vijay Hazare Trophy winners Karnataka on Monday. Brief scores: India A: 178 in 41.2 overs (Ricky Bhui 78; Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 4/36, Jayant Yadav 2/25, Umesh Yadav 2/28, Sidharth Kaul 2/39) vs India B: 175 in 26.2 overs (G. Hanuma Vihari 95 not out, Abhimanyu Easwaran 43, Shreyas Iyer 28 not out; Krunal Pandya (1/21). India B win by 8 wickets via VJD method.