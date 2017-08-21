India beat Mauritius, register eighth win on the trot

Image courtesy: @IndianFootball

India came back from behind to register their eighth official win in international football when they made short work of Mauritius 2-1 in the opening match of the Tri-nation international football series at the Mumbai Football Arena on Sunday.

The victory set a record in Indian football as this is the first time ever that an Indian team have won eight official matches on the trot.

Meanwhile, it was India's 14th win in their last 16 matches in the International Arena when local lad Nikhil Poojary, Amrinder Singh and Manvir Singh were handed their international debuts for the senior national team marking a red-letter day in their football career.