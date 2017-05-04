India break into top 100 in FIFA rankings

Kolkata: The Indian football team has made it into the top 100 of the FIFA world rankings for the first time in 21 years.

As per the updated rankings, released on Thursday, the Stephen Constantine-coached side has climbed a rung and is now placed at the 100th spot along with Nicaragua, Lithuania and Estonia.

The last time India were in the top 100 of the rankings was in 1996, with the 94th spot in February 1996 being the country's best ever FIFA ranking.

India's rise in the rankings has been due to triumphs over Cambodia and Myanmar, both away wins. India will next face Lebanon in an international friendly on June 7, ahead of the 2019 AFC Asian Cup qualifying clash against Kyrgyzstan on June 13.