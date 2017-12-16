India can demolish any side: Shikhar Dhawan

India, with an impeccable top order, will take Sir Lanka in the series deciding third one-dayer on Sunday.

And opener Shikhar Dhawan believes that the Indian batsmen have the caliber to demolish any side.

"The caliber we have got, once we settle, we can demolish any side," Dhawan said in a press conference.

India have a brilliant home record as they have not lost a series here since the defeat to South Africa in October 2015, whereas Sri Lanka have never won a bilateral series in India, having lost eight and drawn one.

Asked if India will play under pressure in the series-deciding match, Dhawan said, "It is a final game for us but we are used to it. We have strong side and we believe in our ability and skills, so we are just going play it like any other game". India are currently levelled at 1-1 with Sri Lanka after the hosts won the second Mohali ODI where stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma thrashed the visitors with his unbeaten 208. However, Dhawan believes the Islanders will come in prepared in the concluding match and thus, the Indian side have to be more prepared for the challenge. Commenting on the first ODI, which India lost by seven wickets, the right-arm batsman said, "We have learnt a lot of Things when we played in Kolkata and Dharamashala. It was a seaming and damp wicket. We went with a positive intent though it did not go our way. We all learnt from it. It is good that sometimes you fall, and then you learn a lot of things out of it". India are currently levelled at 1-1 in the three match series after conceiving a seven-wicket defeat in the first Dharamshala ODI and then coming back strong to win the second game in Mohali.