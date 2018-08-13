India can still bounce back: Chahal

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal opined that the Indian team still has an opportunity to make a comeback in the ongoing five-match Test series against England, which they are trailing 0-2.

The 28-year-old, who is currently playing for India A against the touring side of South Africa A, asserted that although batting in English conditions is really tough, anything can happen in a five-match series.

"The conditions are great for pacers in England, swing is there too. You saw James Anderson reached 550 wickets. Batting is always tough there, but, it's a five-game series. Even if you lose early matches, you have the opportunity to come back in the final three games," ESPNcricinfo.com quoted Chahal, as saying.

Reflecting on his chances of being picked up for the last two Tests of the ongoing series against England, the squad for which is yet to be announced, Chahal said that he is not thinking about the selection and is focused more on the matches he is playing at the moment. "Not even thinking about the squads for the last two Tests in England. My experience in England was very good because it was my first tour, but my focus is on this game. If my name doesn't come, then my mind will be on the Asia Cup. So I'll shift my focus on that series after this game," he added. The bowler, who made his first-class debut at the age of 19, has scalped a total of 45 ODI wickets in 26 matches with an economy rate of 4.73. Chahal's next appearance with the one-day squad is likely to be in the Asia Cup, which is slated to be held from September 15 to 28.