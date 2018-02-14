India claim top spot in ICC ODI rankings

Port Elizabeth: The Men in Blue on Tuesday wrapped up the fifth One Day International (ODI) against the Proteas by 73 runs, to register their first bilateral series win in South Africa. The Indian team also climbed up to the number one spot in the MFR ICC ODI Team Rankings.

Being sent in to bat, India posted 274 for seven in their 50 overs. Opener Rohit Sharma scored his maiden century on the South African soil.

Sharma (115), who notched up his 17th ODI century, was also declared as the man of the match. Skipper Virat Kohli (36) and Shikhar Dhawan (34) also made an important contribution to the team total.

However, the South African collapse was staged by wristspinners, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. Yadav picked up four wickets and Chahal notched up two. The two spinners have collectively taken 30 out of the 43 South African wickets to fall in five matches, at an average of 13.63. Opener Hashim Amla top-scored for South Africa with 71 runs. The Virat Kohli-led side started the series on the front foot, winning the first three matches with comprehensive wins in Durban, Centurion and Cape Town. However, India failed to maintain their triumphant run in the series as South Africa bounced back strongly to clinch a five-wicket win over the visiting side by the Duckworth-Lewis method in rain-hit and lightning-struck Pink fourth ODI in Johannesburg. The sixth ODI will be played on February 16 at SuperSport Park, Centurion.