India remain on top of ICC Test rankings, Australia slip to fifth

Team India continued their dominance in the ICC Test rankings as the Virat Kohli-led side maintained the top position. India had whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0 in the recently concluded Test series and have 125 points.

On the other hand, after squaring the Test series 1-1 against Bangladesh, Australia slipped one place to fifth in the Test rankings.

The Kangaroos started the two-match series in the fourth position at 100 points, are now on 97 points, the same as New Zealand, but behind on decimal points.

Australia had to win the series 1-0 or better to remain in the fourth position on the points table, which is led by Virat Kohli's men with 125 points. South Africa is placed second at 110 points while England is third with 105 points. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has gained five points from the series to reach an aggregate of 74 points, though it remains at the ninth spot, only ahead of Zimbabwe. India, on the other hand, had a wonderful series against Sri Lanka as they completed a record 9-0 away clean sweep. Team India won the three Test match series 3-0 and followed their incredible run by whitewashing the Sri Lankans 5-0 in the ODI series. In the one-off T20I, Kohli and his boys didn't give Sri Lanka a chance as they won the lone T20I.