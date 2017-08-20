India restrict Sri Lanka to 216 in Dambulla ODI

Dambulla: Sri Lanka wasted a good start to allow Indian spinners to bounce back in style and restrict the hosts to 216 in the first One-Day International cricket match of their five-match series at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium here on Sunday.

For Sri Lanka, openers Niroshan Dickwella (64) and Anjelo Mathews (36 not out) were the major contributors to the cause.

Unlike the Test series, which the hosts lost 0-3, Sri Lanka started the limited overs campaign on a good note as their top order stood up to the occasion. The top three batsmen maintained a perfect run-rate till the halfway-mark of the allotted 50 overs.

India's ploy to use pacer Jasprit Bumrah as the first change also failed as all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who was brought in for Bumrah, was smashed by the Sri Lankan batman. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also failed to click this time.

But soon, after 12 overs, when the spinners were introduced, it was India gaining the upper edge as the Sri Lankan batsman found it difficult to tackle them.

After Indian skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and put Sri Lanka in to bat, Dickwella and Danushka Gunathilaka gave the perfect start to their team as both forged a 74-run partnership in 14 overs before the latter was sent back to the pavilion by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal (74/1).

Unperturbed by the fall of Gunathilakas' wicket, incoming batsman Kusal Mendis (36) along with Dickwella continued the pace and built up a 65-run stand for the second wicket. But just when things seemed good in the middle, Dickwella was adjudged leg before wicket off Kedar Jadhav in the 25th over (139/2).

It was just after Dickwella's wicket that the Sri Lankans lost the plot and started losing their wickets at regular intervals. Apart from the top-three batsmen, no other player stood up to the Indian pressure and went back to the pavilion one by one.

Angelo Mathews (36 not out) somehow managed to stick at the wicket but lack of support from the other end resulted in a low total for the hosts.

Mathews apart, other middle-order batsmen Upul Tharanga (13), Chamara Kapugedera (1) Wanidu Hasaranga (2) scored a total of 16 runs only.

Lower-order players Thisara Perera (0), Lakshan Sandakan (5) and Lasith Malinga (8) tried to make up for the middle-order collapse but failed and thus, after a perfect start, the Islanders were restricted to 216.

For India, left-arm spinner Axar Patel scalped three wickets while Bumrah, Chahal and Jadhav took two wickets each.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 216 all out (Niroshan Dickwella 64 and Anjelo Mathews 36 not out; Axar Patel 3/34) against India.

