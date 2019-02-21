India should cut all ties with Pakistan: Sourav Ganguly

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly wants India to cut every tie with Pakistan and should not play the World Cup 2019 match against their arch rivals.

The debate on whether India should play Pakistan in the upcoming 2019 World Cup is catching up heat with each passing day and Ganguly is the latest to enter the ring.

"Whatever happened in Pulwama last week was really sad...it is the worst possible thing that could ever happen. And, whatever reactions came from the people of India...was right. There is no chance of a bilateral series with Pakistan after this incident," Ganguly said on IndiaTV's "Cricket Ki Baat" show.

"I can also understand the sentiments of people asking India not to play Pakistan in the World Cup and I feel the government should take strong action on this issue. The aftereffect of this should be strong from India. I agree that after this attack, India should not only stop playing cricket, hockey or football with Pakistan but should cut all ties with them " Ganguly added. The former Indian skipper said that India need to send a strong message to Pakistan from every angle and added that ICC can’t start a World Cup without India and it would be interesting to see whether India have the power to stop ICC from doing such a thing. "I agree that India should stop relations with Pakistan and we need to send a strong message to them. We should take strong action from every angle by the government and we should do this by taking into consideration the sentiments of the nation. ICC can't go on with a World Cup without India and I feel it will be really difficult for ICC to go on with a World Cup without India. But, you also have to see if India have the power to stop ICC from doing such a thing. But, I feel a strong message should be sent," Ganguly said. India are scheduled to play Pakistan in a round-robin match at the World Cup on June 16 at Old Trafford, Manchester.