India should not play Pakistan at World Cup: Harbhajan

Calls for India to boycott the match against Pakistan at the upcoming 50-over World Cup in England are on a rise after the attack by Pakistan-based militants on Indian forces in Kashmir. Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has also joined the bandwagon.

Along with the Cricket Club of India (CCI), the Indian offie wants the national team to stay away from the June 16 match in Britain. According to Bhajji, India are strong enough to win the World Cup even if they decide to forfeit the match against Pakistan in Manchester on June 16.

"This is a difficult time. The attack that has happened, it was unbelievable and it's very wrong. Strict action will surely be taken by the government. When it comes to cricket, I don't think we should have any relations with them otherwise they will keep treating us like this," he told a channel. Owing to tensions at the political front, the two nations have not played a bilateral series since 2013. The only occasions that have seen the two arch rivals take on each other have been in tournaments such as the 2017 Champions Trophy and 2018 Asia Cup, that too at neutral venues. The CCI said it supported a boycott of Pakistan at the World Cup. "Though CCI is a sporting association, nation comes first, even before sports," Suresh Bafna, its secretary, had said on Monday.