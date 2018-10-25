India squad for last 3 ODIs against West Indies - Complete List

  1. Sify.com
Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah return to the squad for the last three one-dayers against the West Indies. The national selectors on Thursday recalled limited over specialists Bumrah and Bhuvi while resting pacer Mohammed Shami for the final three games.

India lead the 5-match series 1-0 after the second game in Vizag ended in a riveting tie on Wednesday. India had comprehensively won the first ODI in Guwahati on Sunday.

Both Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah were rested for the first two ODIs with Umesh Yadav and Shami included in the squad along with rookie left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.

Khaleel, however was retained in the squad alongside Umesh, who on Wednesday leaked 12 runs off the final over of the second ODI that ended in a draw.

India squad for the final 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey.

