India squad for last 3 ODIs against West Indies - Complete List

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah return to the squad for the last three one-dayers against the West Indies. The national selectors on Thursday recalled limited over specialists Bumrah and Bhuvi while resting pacer Mohammed Shami for the final three games.
India lead the 5-match series 1-0 after the second game in Vizag ended in a riveting tie on Wednesday. India had comprehensively won the first ODI in Guwahati on Sunday.
Announcement: #TeamIndia for last three ODIs against Windies announced. Jasprit Bumrah & Bhuvneshwar Kumar are back in the side #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/jzuJw4Sana— BCCI (@BCCI) October 25, 2018
Both Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah were rested for the first two ODIs with Umesh Yadav and Shami included in the squad along with rookie left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed.
Khaleel, however was retained in the squad alongside Umesh, who on Wednesday leaked 12 runs off the final over of the second ODI that ended in a draw.
India squad for the final 3 ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey.