India squad for last 3 ODIs against West Indies - Complete List

Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah return to the squad for the last three one-dayers against the West Indies. The national selectors on Thursday recalled limited over specialists Bumrah and Bhuvi while resting pacer Mohammed Shami for the final three games.

India lead the 5-match series 1-0 after the second game in Vizag ended in a riveting tie on Wednesday. India had comprehensively won the first ODI in Guwahati on Sunday.