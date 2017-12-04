India squad for South Africa Tests & Lanka T20Is - Complete List

The BCCI on Monday evening announced the Indian squad for the Paytm Twenty20 Internationals against Sri Lanka.

Skipper Virat Kohli, who was rested for the One Day Internationals was not recalled into the squad.

So, Rohit Sharma will lead the team in the T20s as well.

India Squad for Lanka T20s:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Jasprit Bumrah, M Siraj, Basil Thampi, Jaydev Unadkat

The much-awaited squad that will make the trip to South Africa too was named. India Squad for South Africa (3 Tests) Virat Kohli (Captain), Murali Vijay, KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice Captain), Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Parthiv Patel, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah