India stare down the barrel in chase of record 287

Centurion: Chasing 287 runs for a series-equalising win, India faltered from the start in their second innings chase and lost three quick wickets to close the penultimate day of their second cricket Test against South Africa at 35 for three here on Tuesday.

India lost openers Murali Vijay and Lokesh Rahul and skipper -- and first inning centurion -- Virat Kohli to the South African pace battery before they could even settle down.

Cheteshwar Pujara (11) and Parthiv Patel (5) were at the crease when umpires called end of play for the day.

For South Africa, Lungisani Ngidi scalped two wickets while Kagiso Rabada took one wicket.

India bowled out South Africa for 258 in their second innings but soon were in dire straits with the bat as the hosts gained absolute control over the Test.

AB de Villiers (80) and captain Faf du Plessis (48) were the key contributors for the hosts at the SuperSport Park.

For India, Mohammed Shami was the pick of the bowler, taking 4/49, while Jasprit Bumrah bagged three wickets for 70 runs.

Earlier in the day, South Africa rode on steady batting by Faf du Plessis and Vernon Philander to set India a record 287-run chase.

The duo batted together for most of the post-lunch session and added 45 runs between them as the hosts increased their lead to 258 runs.

Du Plessis continued to frustrate India with a patient and valuable 141 ball 48. Jasprit Bumrah got his man but it was too late as the lead was well over India's grasp.

Philander scored a patient 26 off 85 balls with two hits to the fence before being caught by Murali Vijay at square leg after hitting out at a short pitched delivery from Ishant Sharma.

Mohammed Shami was the most successful among the Indian bowlers as he scalped four wickets with Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah sharing seven wickets among themselves.

Starting the post-lunch session at 173/5, the South African tailenders batted patiently to frustrate the Indian bowlers.

Ishant bowled with pace and aggression, putting the Proteas batsmen under pressure on several occasions and was rewarded with a couple of wickets after lunch.

Philander was the very picture of resolute defence during his innings. But he eventually lost his patience and lashed out at an Ishant delivery which cost him his wicket.

Keshav Maharaj did not last very long before falling to another excellent delivery from Ishant just before tea.

Starting the day, Shami took three wickets to pull India back into contention as they reduced South Africa to 173/5 at lunch.

Shami removed AB de Villiers (80), Dean Elgar (61) and Quinton de Kock (12) in the first session as the hosts managed to add 83 runs to their overnight score of 90/2.

The overnight partnership of de Villiers and Elgar threatened to take the game away from India. They had joined hands with South Africa struggling at 3/2 and on Tuesday, they continued from where they left off.

Both of them looked bright and maintained a very healthy rate in the first hour of the day with boundaries coming their way easily at regular intervals.

De Villiers was in control against the Indian bowlers while Elgar, who completed his ninth Test half-century, was resolute.

Shami broke the stand at 141 runs when a rising delivery kissed de Villiers' gloves for an easy catch to waiting wicket-keeper Parthiv.

Soon, Elgar pulled one straight into the hands of Lokesh Rahul at deep square leg as the hosts lost their fourth wicket for 151 runs.

It could have been 151/5 had Rahul pulled off a half chance at short-leg off du Plessis, who was then on six. Du Plessis struggled against off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and managed to push it to the right of Rahul.

Shami continued his impressive spell as he got rid of de Kock, who edged an away-moving ball to Parthiv, leaving his side at 163/5.

Du Plessis and Philander then joined hands to put South Africa in command before their bowlers further consolidated position.