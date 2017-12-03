India team for U-19 Cricket World Cup announced

Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Sunday announced a 15-man India squad for the International Cricket Council (ICC) U19 Cricket World Cup 2018.

The 16-team event will be held in New Zealand from January 13 to February 3.

India are the joint-most successful team in the history of the tournament, with Australia winning the title thrice.

"A preparatory camp will be held in Bengaluru from December 8 to 22. Mumbai's Shaw and Bengal's Porel have been permitted to join their Ranji Trophy sides for the quarterfinal stage and will join the camp on December 12," the BCCI said in a statement.

The BCCI have also named five standby players for the tournament: Om Bhosle, Rahul Chahar, Ninad Rathva, Urvil Patel and Aditya Thakare. Squad: India U-19: Prithvi Shaw (captain), Shubman Gill (vice captain), Manjot Kalra, Himanshu Rana, Abhishek Sharma, Riyan Parag, Aryan Juyal (wicket-keeper), Harvik Desai (wicket-keeper), Shivam Mavi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ishan Porel, Arshdeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Shiva Singh, Pankaj Yadav.