India to play Australia, New Zealand in home series from Sept. 17 to Nov 7

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in association with Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket has announced the schedule for upcoming India Cricket home season starting September 17 this year.

India will be playing against Australia in a five-match One-Day International series followed by three Twenty20 Internationals.

The ODIs will be played in Chennai, Kolkata, Indore, Bengaluru and Nagpur, while the T20Is will be hosted by Ranchi, Guwahati and Hyderabad. The home series against New Zealand will witness India playing against the Black Caps in three One-Day Internationals and as many T20Is. The ODIs will be hosted by Mumbai, Pune and Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association while the T20Is will be played in Delhi, Rajkot and Thiruvananthapuram. Stay updated on the go with Sify Live Scores App. Click here to download it for your device