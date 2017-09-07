India vs Australia series to be played as per old ICC rules

Despite new ICC rules coming into effect from September 28, the upcoming Australia tour India series will be played as per existing by-laws of the game.

The Indian team will play according to the new rules when New Zealand tour India after the Australia series in October.

"The New Zealand series that starts from the third week of October will be India's first under new set of rules," a BCCI official said.

However, the rules will take effect when Bangladesh take on South Africa and Pakistan take on Sri Lanka.

The new set of rules pertaining to the code of conduct, DRS usage, and size of the equipment were supposed to be implemented from October 1. But with the two Test series starting on September 28, it has been decided that it will come to effect from that very date. According to the ICC, in order to avoid confusion, the five ODIs and three T20s between India vs Australia will be played as per old rules. "Yes, the rules will come into effect when the double header Tests (Sri Lanka vs Pakistan and Bangladesh vs South Africa starts) start on September 28. The Australia vs India and England vs West Indies limited overs series both start on September 17. "While both the series will continue into October but you don't want any confusion with regards to a different set of rules followed in the same series. Hence, this decision by the ICC," a BCCI official told PTI. A prominent rule change that will come into effect is that teams will no longer lose a review under DRS if a leg-before referral returns as 'Umpires' Call'. With the change in the DRS rule on umpires' call, the current rule allowing the top-up of reviews after 80 overs in Tests is set to be removed.