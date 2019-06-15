India will win World Cup, says Kerala numerologist

Thiruvananthapuram: A Kerala-based numerologist who predicted India's victory at the 2011 World Cup, on Saturday said India would do it again this time.

M.K. Damodaran, a retired government official based in the Kannur district, has correctly predicted several events in the sporting and political arena through numerology.

Damodaran had told IANS in 2011, numbers 2, 6 and 7 played a prominent role in the scheme of things of M.S. Dhoni, whose "fate number is 33".

"Indian captain Virat Kohli's birth number is 5 and occult number also 5. Interestingly, Dhoni and Kohli are numerological birds of the same feather. The fate number of Kohli also is 33. Dhoni and Kohli have an amazing chemistry," said Damodaran.

He said Kohli's date of birth is 5/11/1988 and Sun sign Scorpio, which is related to number 9. Hence, numbers 3, 6 & 9 are lucky for him. Kohli's fate number is 33 and the age the luckiest 30 (3+0=3). "These factors indicate Kohli and Dhoni will lift the 3rd World Cup for India," said Damodaran. Drawing a parallel to Kapil Dev, he said, numbers 3, 6 & 9 were lucky for him, whose birth number is 6 and occult number 30 (3+0=3). As captain, he won the World Cup in 1983(1+9+8+3=21). "It was the third Cricket World Cup and Kapil was just 24 years then (2+4=6). Now, it's 12th World Cup (1+2=3) by numerology, 3 & 12 belong to the same family," said Damodaran.