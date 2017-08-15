Indian cricket team celebrate I-Day in Kandy

Kandy: Led by skipper Virat Kohli and coach Ravi Shastri, the Indian cricket team on Tuesday celebrated the country's Independence Day here after sealing the three match Test series against Sri Lanka 3-0.

The entire Indian squad and the support staff took part in a small flag hoisting ceremony at the lawns of the hotel where they are staying. Kohli and Shastri, wearing white national team jerseys and track pants, led the celebrations.