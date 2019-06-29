Indian cricketers sport away jersey ahead of England clash

Cricket: Fashionista Kohli gives thumbs-up to India's 'smart' orange jersey https://t.co/tQK6o2nqCX pic.twitter.com/f8xpS60k13

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal posted his look in the away jersey. "Ready to rumble in new jersey," he tweeted.

In-form bowler Mohammad Shami also took to Twitter and said he is ready for the next match. The paceman shared the backside of the jersey while standing next to opener KL Rahul.

Before the commencement of the World Cup, the ICC introduced a new rule asking the teams to sport home and away jerseys in the tournament.

ICC rule reads, "For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event, the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match."

India, who are the only unbeaten team in the ongoing premier tournament so far, will compete against the hosts at Edgbaston, where a win would take them to the semis.