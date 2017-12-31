Indian Cricket's Rising Stars of 2017

Yuzvendra Chahal

Chahal had a quiet debut in June 2016, but stormed to the limelight in 2017. He had figures of 6-25, 4-23, 4-52 and 3-43 all in one year in international T20s. He had most T20 wickets in the world in 2017 at 23 (17 was the second highest).

Chahal also had 21 ODI wickets and 14 IPL scalps.

He's one of the only two bowlers in the world (the other is Sri Lankan Ajantha Mendis) to have taken a 6-wicket haul in an international T20 innings.

By Sunil Rajguru

Images: AP, BCCI, REUTERS

Hardik Pandya

Pandya debuted in 2016 and it seems that he has been around forever. This has been the greatest fast bowler all-rounder debut since the days of Kapil Dev. He already has a Test century and was man of the series in India's 4-1 ODI series victory over Australia. His six-hitting ability has already reached legendary status.

Kuldeep Yadav

One of the best debuts of 2017, Yadav got 4 wickets in his debut innings, with Australia. He also took a 5-wicket haul in the only other Test with Sri Lanka.

Kuldeep also picked up 12 international T20 and 12 IPL wickets.

But his best moment came when he took India's first hat-trick since Kapil Dev's in the 1990-91 Asia Cup final when he sunk the Aussies on home soil.

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas made his international debut late in the year, November to be precise.

While he had a few 20+ scores in the T20s, he got going in the ODIs.

Shreyas got overshadowed by Rohit Sharma's third double century, but he hit a brisk 88 off 70 in the second ODI at Chandigarh and 65 off 63 in the third at Vizag.

He also had a decent IPL season, hitting 338 runs in the 2017 edition.

Jaydev Unadkat

You might say it is unfair to call Unadkat a new rising star. He played a lone Test at South Africa's Centurion in 2010 and went wicket-less then.

He made his ODI debut in 2013 and never played after that.

He even made his international T20 debut in 2016 in Zimbabwe and went wicket-less there too.

However, he ended 2017 in style getting both the man-of-the-match in the final T20 against Sri Lanka and man-of-the-series. In 9 overs in the series, Unadkat gave just 44 runs and picked up 4 wickets.

Mohammed Siraj

This fast bowler made waves when he bagged Rs 2.6 crore at the IPL auction. He had a quiet debut and picked up 10 wickets for his six matches with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

He also made his international T20 debut against New Zealand.

Washington Sundar

This spinner picked up 8 wickets in the IPL and then in December made both his ODI and international debut in the Sri Lanka series.

It's still early days for him, but he shows great potential.

Prithvi Shaw

He scored 546 runs in a Harris Shield school match years ago, drawing comparisons with the great Sachin Tendulkar.

After that, he scored his maiden First Class century too.

He shot to the limelight at the end of 2017 when he was named captain for the Under-19 World Cup to be played in New Zealand in 2018.

This tournament will be watched with keen interest for Rahul Dravid is the coach and past stars of this tournament include Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag and Yuvraj Singh among many others.

Other youngsters to watch out for in the U-19 World Cup are Vijay Hazare Trophy hat-trick taker Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ranji veteran Himanshu Rana and hard-hitter Shubman Gill, who has also been named vice captain.

Shardul Thakur

Thakur had a decent IPL in 2017 picking up 11 wickets and he also made his ODI debut.

However, he was in the news for other reasons. He came wearing the No. 10 jersey, which used to be worn by Sachin Tendulkar.

Following that controversy, he switched to No. 54 and the BCCI retired the No. 10 jersey altogether.

Arjun Tendulkar

Sachin's son was in the news again when he took a fifer in the Cooch Behar Trophy. His 5-44 helped Mumbai beat Railways in the Under-19 tournament.

Away from Indian shores...

Austin Waugh: Another son with an illustrious father, former Aussie captain Steve, he also features in the upcoming 2018 U-19 World Cup.

Thando Ntini

South African fast bowler Makhaya Ntini's son Thando will also be seen in action in the same tournament.