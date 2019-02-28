Indian women lose to England in third ODI

The Indian women's cricket team failed to clean-sweep the three-match ODI series against England after suffering a two-wicket loss in the final ODI at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

The series, being played as part of the ICC Women's Championship, was already in India's pocket after two convincing wins in the first two ODIs. With an automatic spot in the World Cup up for grabs, the Indians would rue the fact that they missed out on two direct points.

The hosts failed to put up a big score after electing to bat first - managing just a score of 205 for 8 in their 50 overs.

Smriti Mandhana once again top-scored for India with 66, while Punam Raut chipped in with 56. Apart from these two, only Deepti Sharma (27 not out) and Shikha Pandey (26) managed to get double-digit scores. For England, medium-pacer Katherine Brunt was the star - recording figures of 5/28. In reply, the English women were in a whole lot of trouble at 49/5 in 15 overs with Jhulan Goswami removing the top-three in the English batting order. But, contributions from Danielle Wyatt (56), Heather Knight (47), Georgia Elwiss (33*) and Brunt (18) helped the team avoid a whitewash with seven balls to spare. The two teams will now battle it out in a three-match T20I series with the match to be played on March 4 in Guwahati.