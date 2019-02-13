India's Jemimah and Mandhana rise in T20I Rankings

Indian women cricketers Jemimah Rodrigues and Smriti Mandhana have made big gains among batters in the ICC Women's T20I Player Rankings despite their side’s 0-3 series loss to New Zealand.

Rodrigues' 132 runs in the three-match series against New Zealand lifted her four places to second position while Smriti Mandhana, who grabbed the top spot in ODIs last week, has gained four spots to reach sixth position after finishing as the leading run-getter in the series with an aggregate of 180.

The stylish left-hander smashed two half-centuries including a fluent 86 in the last match in Hamilton that India lost by two runs.

Spinners Radha Yadav, up 18 places to 10th after taking four wickets in the series, and Deepti Sharma, up five places to 14th, are the India players to move up among bowlers. In the T20I Team Rankings, New Zealand have overtaken England to take second place. ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2018 champions Australia continue to lead the table while the Windies and India, semifinalists at the T20 World Cup in the Caribbean, are fourth and fifth, respectively.