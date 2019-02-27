India's third opener for World Cup: Has KL Rahul found his lost form?

Before the start of the Australia series, Virat Kohli said that KL Rahul will be given more game time. And the skipper kept his word, benching Shikhar Dhawan in the first T20I at Visakhapatnam and later Rohit Sharma in the 2nd match in Bengaluru allowing Rahul to open the innings for India.

In both games, the Karnataka batsman impressed all with his sensational batting, only failing to convert the 40s and 50s into a big score.

Undoubtedly, KL has been one of India's top takeaways from this short series and praises are pouring in for the batsman looking to make an impact after the controversial Koffee with Karan row.