India's third opener for World Cup: Has KL Rahul found his lost form?

Before the start of the Australia series, Virat Kohli said that KL Rahul will be given more game time. And the skipper kept his word, benching Shikhar Dhawan in the first T20I at Visakhapatnam and later Rohit Sharma in the 2nd match in Bengaluru allowing Rahul to open the innings for India.
In both games, the Karnataka batsman impressed all with his sensational batting, only failing to convert the 40s and 50s into a big score.
Undoubtedly, KL has been one of India's top takeaways from this short series and praises are pouring in for the batsman looking to make an impact after the controversial Koffee with Karan row.
@klrahul11 has cut loose in quite sensational manner— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) February 27, 2019
Most sixes per inngs in T20Is (20 plus innings)— Cricbuzz (@cricbuzz) February 27, 2019
2.70 E Lewis (54/20)
2.02 C Gayle (103/51)
2.00 C Munro (92/46)
1.70 KL RAHUL (41/24) *
1.57 S Watson (83/53)#INDvAUS
KL Rahul is back in fine touch again. Massive Sixes.#INDvAUS— Phenomenal_One (@kingslayer112) February 27, 2019
KL Rahul has to go to England. That flick over mid-wicket should make Viv Richards proud! #INDvAUS— Jash Patel (@pateljash38) February 27, 2019
6, 6— Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) February 27, 2019
Local boy KL Rahul has brought the house down in Chinnaswamy!#CricketMeriJaan #INDvAUS
KL Rahul on roll today. This is the KL we know. Back with bang. #INDvAUS— Kapil Manocha (@KapilManocha1) February 27, 2019
If Rahul continues in the same vein in the ODI series to follow, he will make a serious case for himself to board the flight to England for the World Cup, starting May 31, as India's third opener.