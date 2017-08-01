India's tour to South Africa might be cut short

After a long home season, Team India have series of away tours. After completion of the ongoing Sri Lanka series, India are all set to host Australia for a limited overs tour and will then embark on the important South African tour.

However, according to reports, the marquee series may take a hit with Sri Lanka touring India in November-December to play a full series.

India had agreed to participate in the Independence Cup in Sri Lanka featuring the hosts, Pakistan and South Africa, However, reports suggest that the series might be changed to a tri-nation series with the third team as Bangladesh.

The Independence Cup is scheduled to take place in March next year marking the host nation's 70th Independence Day. Sri Lanka will tour India to play three Tests, five ODIs and a lone T20 in November which means India will have to cut short their tour to South Africa. Although there has been no official word, sources within the BCCI have said that India's tour to South Africa will be scaled down. "The Sri Lanka tour to India has been brought forward from February next year because we are hosting the tri-nation Independence Cup during that period," Ashley de Silva, Sri Lanka Cricket CEO, told a website. "Sri Lanka was due to tour India from February end to the first week of April next year and the dates would have clashed with the Independence Cup. That's why we requested the Indian board for a change to bring the tour forward and they have agreed." It will be a tight schedule for the Indian team as after completing the ongoing Sri Lanka tour, Virat Kohli and his men will play a series against Australia at home and will then play Sri Lanka before boarding the flight to South Africa. While the schedules for both the tours are yet to be prepared, it is understood that a rescheduling of the South Africa tour will be done to accommodate Sri Lanka's tour to India.