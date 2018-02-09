Indra Nooyi becomes ICC's first-ever Independent female Director

The International Cricket Council on Friday appointed PepsiCo Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi as the ICC board's first independent female director.

Nooyi will join the world cricket governing body in June 2018 following the unanimous confirmation of her appointment.

The introduction of an Independent Director, who must be female, was approved by the ICC Full Council in June 2017 as part of wide ranging constitutional change aimed at improving the global governance of the sport.

Reflecting on Nooyi's appointment, ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar said, "We are delighted to welcome Indra to the ICC. Adding another independent director - particularly a female - is such an important step forward in improving our governance. To have someone of Indra's calibre is fantastic news for the global game - she is frequently recognized as one of the most influential people in business today, running one of the world's biggest corporations."

"We undertook a global search looking for the right candidate who would complement the existing skills and experience already on our Board. A cricket enthusiast with experience in the commercial sector and independent of the ICC, any Member or state or associated organization were the primary criteria and in Indra we have found an exceptional new colleague and we look forward to working with her in the future." Indra Nooyi said, "I love the game of cricket. I played it as a teenager and in college, and to this day, I cherish the lessons the game taught me about teamwork, integrity, respect, and healthy competition. I am thrilled to join the ICC as the first person to be appointed to this role. And I look forward to working with my colleagues on the board, ICC's incredible partners, and cricketers around the world to grow our sport responsibly and give our fans a new reason to follow every ball and shot." The Independent Director will be appointed for a two-year term although she may be re-appointed for two further terms with a maximum six-year consecutive period of service.

