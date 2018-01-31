Injured de Villiers ruled out of first three India ODIs

South Africa star batsman AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the first three ODIs of the six-match series against India due to a finger injury.

The 33-year-old sustained the injury to his right index finger during South Africa's 63-run defeat against the Virat Kohli-led side in the third and final Test at the New Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.

De Villiers will now require at least two-week time to recover fully, with the Cricket South Africa (CSA) medical team hopeful that the batsman would be fit in time to play fourth 'Pink' ODI on February 10.

The national selectors have chosen not to name de Villiers' replacement, Sport24 reported. The six-match ODI series between India and South Africa is slated to be held from Thursday at Sahara Stadium Kingsmead. The two squads are as follows: South Africa: Faf du Plessis, Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock , AB de Villiers, JP Duminy , Imran Tahir , Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris , Lungisani Ngidi , Andile Phehlukwayo , Kagiso Rabada , Tabraiz Shamsi, Khayelihle Zondo. India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.