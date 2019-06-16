Injury scare for India as Bhuvneshwar suffers hamstring injury

A hamstring injury forced Bhuvneshwar Kumar to cut short his campaign during India's World Cup match against Pakistan at Old Trafford.

Kumar injured his hamstring while bowling the fourth ball of the fifth over and had to walk off the field.

Vijay Shankar finished the over, even picking the wicket of Imam-ul-Haq off the very first ball he bowled.

Shankar continued bowling, first alternating with Jasprit Bumrah and then Hardik Pandya as Kohli kept motioning to the dressing room for an update on Kumar.

Eventually, the on air commentators said after the 10th over of the Pakistan innings that Kumar won't be taking further part in the match. He had bowled two overs and four balls in the match, conceding 8 runs.