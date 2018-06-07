Intercontinental Cup: Dyer's late goal helps New Zealand pip India

File photo

Mumbai: Moses Dyer's late goal helped New Zealand edge past India 2-1 in an Intercontinental Cup match at the Mumbai Football Arena here on Thursday.

India skipper Sunil Chhetri opened the scoring in the 46th minute through a fantastic goal, his seventh consecutive in home games but the hosts failed to keep the lead and conceded the equaliser the very next minute.

New Zealand's A. De Jong dodged the offside trap and got behind a good through ball from Sarpreet, cutting past Salam Ranjan to equalise, as India gifted their first goal of the tournament.

Even as the match was going to a dull draw, Dyer netted the winner in the 86th minute to hand the visitors a victory. Sarpreet got past three defenders and gave a deft flick to the Manukau United man, who jumped on the ball and slammed his first international goal.