IPL 2018: Corey Anderson replaces injured Coulter-Nile in RCB

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson will replace fast bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile in the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) squad in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL Technical Committee confirmed the replacement on Saturday.

Coulter-Nile has been ruled out of the IPL owing to an injury.

In accordance with the Player Regulations, the RCB were allowed to choose a replacement from the Registered and Available Player Pool (RAPP).

The Royal Challengers Bangalore subsequently picked New Zealand's Anderson for his base price of Rs 2 crore.

The 11th edition of the IPL will begin from April 7.