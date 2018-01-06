IPL 2018: CSK rope in Michael Hussey as batting coach

Former Australian batsman Michael Hussey has been roped in as the batting coach by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the upcoming 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Jubilant with the appointment, Hussey said he was excited with the prospect of returning to the team in a coaching capacity and working with the players.

"I am really excited about returning to the Chennai Super Kings in a coaching capacity and working with the players to help them get the best out of themselves and also help to bring success to this great franchise," the 42-year-old said.

"It is exciting to have CSK back in the competition and I am sure the fans are very happy to have their team back on the field," he added. It should be noted that Hussey had turned out as a player for CSK in seven out of eight seasons in the opening decade of the IPL. Meanwhile, team director K George John said they were excited to have Hussey back in a coaching capacity since he had played for them and possessed a keen cricketing brain. Hussey, commonly referred to as Mr Cricket for his tireless work rate and dedication to training, is the third highest run-getter for CSK with 1,768 runs, standing just behind Indian batsmen Suresh Raina (3,699) and Mahendra Singh Dhoni (2,987). CSK, which are back into action in the IPL after having faced a two-year ban, have finished as runners-up on four occasions while they also qualified to the play-offs in all eight seasons between 2008 and 2015. The player auction for the 2018 edition of the IPL will be held on January 27 and 28, while the main event will take place from April 4 to May 31.