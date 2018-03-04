IPL 2018: Dinesh Karthik named Kolkata Knight Riders captain

Mumbai: India wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik was on Sunday appointed the new captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) ahead of the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the franchise announced.

The 32-year-old, who was picked up by KKR for Rs 7.4 crore in this year's auction, was one of the front-runners to lead the side after the franchise decided not to retain or buy back their long-serving captain Gautam Gambhir.

Robin Uthappa, also in contention for the captain's role, was named the vice-captain.

"It is an honour to represent Kolkata Knight Riders, one of the most successful franchises in the IPL and I look forward to this new challenge. I am excited about the squad that has been assembled, which has a great combination of experience and youth. I will do my best to represent brand KKR and the millions of KKR fans," Karthik said. The seasoned campaigner has previous experience of captaining Tamil Nadu in domestic cricket. He led Tamil Nadu to a title triumph in the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2009-10. He was also the captain of the India Red side that won the Duleep Trophy last year. Karthik played for Gujarat Lions in the 2017 IPL, amassing 361 runs at an average of 36.1. Karthik has played 228 T20s, apart from 14 internationals for India, with 4,441 runs and 186 dismissals to his name. New vice-captain Uthappa who has been an integral part of the KKR set-up said that he and the whole of Kolkata will be behind Karthik. "To come in at this role is really exciting for me. I've been able to add value to the team in the past in different scenarios in different forms. This gives me a more direct impact within the decision-making group so I hope to be adding the kind of value that bring us championships," Uthappa said. "I'm sure all of Kolkata will be right behind DK, as will I and as will the rest of the team. I'm going to be available to DK anytime he needs me, always ready to share my inputs. DK and I have known each other since our Under-17 days, so looking forward to working with him"