IPL 2018: Governing body assures Stokes' replacement if needed

Melbourne: Amid uncertainty over England cricketer Ben Stokes' participation in the Indian Premier League (IPL) following the legal proceeding of charges of affray against him, the IPL governing body has assured a replacement for the all-rounder if needed.

However, no replacement would be provided for the former England vice-captain if he misses the league in between.

Stokes has to be present in the court on February 13 after being charged by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) in connection with a brawl outside a Bristol nightclub last year.

Stokes' name has featured into the marquee set, with the highest base price of Rupees 2 crore, for the IPL auction which is to be held on January 27 and 28 in Bangalore. He had missed the Ashes series against Australia after being suspended indefinitely by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) pending the outcome of a police investigation into the Bristol incident. Stokes has not played any competitive cricket since his arrest in the Bristol incident on September 25 last year, apart from the domestic cricket for Canterbury in New Zealand in December. The ECB has however made Stokes available for England selection despite the affray charges.