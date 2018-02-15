IPL 2018: Mumbai Indians to face Chennai Super Kings in opener

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on two-time winners Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the 11 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 7.

The 11th edition of the world's most popular and competitive T20 tournament will be played at nine venues across 51 days.

Fans in Chennai and Jaipur will get their share of the IPL frenzy as M. A. Chidambaram Stadium and the Sawai Mansingh Stadium will host home matches of Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals respectively.

Meanwhile, the second match will see Delhi Daredevils locking horns with Kings XI Punjab at the Feroz Shah Kotla Ground in New Delhi. Kings XI Punjab will play their three home matches in Indore and four matches at home in Mohali. The much-anticipated final between the winner of Qualifier 1 and the winner of Qualifier 2 will be played at Wankhede Stadium on May 27. The 2018 edition of the IPL will see the Dhoni-led side and the two-time champions returning to the fold after a gap of two years, along with Rajasthan Royals. The two teams had earlier served a two-year suspension over their officials' involvement in betting during the 2013 edition of the tournament.