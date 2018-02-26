IPL 2018: R Ashwin named captain of Kings XI Punjab

India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was named the captain of the Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The 31-year-old off-spinner was picked up for Rs. 7.60 crores during the 2018 auction. He was a part of the Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2016-2017 season and represented Chennai Super Kings from 2009 to 2015.

"Ravichandran Ashwin has officially succeeded the throne as the new captain of Kings XI Punjab for the upcoming Indian Premier League season. He will lead the pride of Punjab into battle in the hopes of getting them to their maiden title triumph," the Mohali franchise announced.

Former India cricketer and KXIP mentor Virender Sehwag made the official announcement via a video on their Facebook page. Ashwin promised fans that the franchise will play a brand of cricket that both players and fans can be proud about. "I feel honoured to be trusted with the responsibility of leading such a talented bunch of cricketers," Ashwin told kxip.in "I am confident of bringing out the best out of team mates. This is indeed a proud moment for me." The Tamil Nadu cricketer also said there is no added pressure on him as he carries the experience of leading his state earlier. "There is no additional pressure on me as such. I first led my state side in first class cricket when I was 21. I have done it in the past and I am sure that I will enjoy the challenge," said the spinner. Ashwin will lead a group of explosive batsmen like Chris Gayle, Yuvraj Singh and Aaron Finch. He is the tenth player to lead the Punjab IPL team. Earlier skippers include Glenn Maxwell (2017), Murali Vijay (2016), David Miller (2016), George Bailey (2014 and 2015), David Hussey (2012 and 2013), Adam Gilchrist (2011 and 2012), Mahela Jayawardene (2010), Kumar Sangakkara (2009) and Yuvraj Singh (2008). With Agency Inputs