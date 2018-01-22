IPL 2018 to begin from April 6

Indian Premier League (IPL) governing council chairman Rajeev Shukla on Monday said that the 2018 edition of the Twenty20 tournament would be held from April 6 to May 27.

Addressing media here, Shukla said the eleventh edition of the IPL would start and end in Mumbai.

He also announced that all matches will start from 5.30 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Responding to a question on whether Jaipur would be home ground of the Rajasthan Royals, Shukla said that it is a decision that the court has to take. If the court rules against Jaipur, then Pune would be the home ground of the Shilpa Shetty-Raj Kundra-led franchise, he added.

He also said that Kings XI Punjab would have Mohali and Indore as their home grounds, playing four matches in the former and three in the latter.