IPL 2019 Auction to be held on December 18 in prime time slot?

The auctions for the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held on December 18 in Jaipur. Media reports reveal that the auction, which will be a one-day affair, is set to be held between 3 PM and 10 PM this time around instead of its usual day schedule.

A report by the The Mumbai Mirror further states that the change in time has been made keeping in mind the prime-time slot (7-10 pm), in order to attract the maximum number of viewers for the auction.

With some of the big names in Indian cricket, Yuvraj Singh and Gautam Gambhir released by their respective franchises, it will be interesting to see their future in IPL, come auction day.