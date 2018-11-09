IPL 2019 likely to take place in March

The 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League is likely to be advanced by two weeks in order to give extra rest to the players before the World Cup takes off on May 30.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri are believed to have asked the Committee of Administrators (CoA) for an extended rest period before the World Cup starts, especially for the fast bowlers.

The CoA understands that getting the fast bowlers rested for the whole IPL tournament is not possible as most of the franchises will not give the consent for it. This may force the BCCI to start the tournament a bit early because even if a player gets injured during the tournament he will have ample time to recover before the World Cup kicks off.

The BCCI is planning to host the IPL 2019 in South Africa but will take a final call once the dates of the general elections are announced by the Election Commission. It is likely to confirm the host country ahead of the players auction on December 18 in Jaipur.