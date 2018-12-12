IPL 2019: McCullum, Malinga slotted in highest base price bracket

The 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) Player Auction list is out with a total pool of 346 cricketers set to go under the hammer in Jaipur on December 18.

While 1003 players had initially registered, the final list has been pruned after the eight franchises submitted their shortlist of players.

With Rs 2 crore as the highest reserve price, nine overseas players including Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Chris Woakes (England), Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Shaun Marsh (Australia), Colin Ingram (South Africa), Corey Anderson (New Zealand), Angelo Mathews (Sri Lanka), D'Arcy Short (Australia) have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket.

Jaydev Unadkat, who was last season's top Indian grosser with a whopping final bid amount of Rs 11.5 crore, leads the pack of Indian players with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Former Kings XI Punjab all-rounders Yuvraj Singh and Axar Patel have set their base price at Rs 1 crore. With Rs 1.5 crore as the base price, South African pacers Dale Steyn and Morne Morkel will hope to return to action for the 12th season of the IPL. Among the Indian quicks, Mohammed Shami has set his base price at Rs 1 crore while Ishant Sharma will invite the first bid at Rs 75 lakh.